Trial Set For National Guard Soldier Charged In Deadly Drunk Driving Wreck

A National Guard soldier assigned to the Valley for border security duty will stand trial in January for killing a fellow soldier and severely injuring a second passenger in a suspected drunken driving crash in McAllen.

Specialist Bianca Farmer pleaded not guilty to charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault at her arraignment this week. The 25-year-old Farmer, a member of the Georgia National Guard, crashed a rental vehicle near Business 83 and 23rd Street early the morning of September 5th last year.

The crash killed a Louisiana Guard soldier, 23-year-old Nashyra Whitaker. The accident caused a second passenger to lose his arm.