TEXAS

Trial Set For Texas Officer Who Shot Black Woman In Home

By 24 views
0
Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean awaits a hearing in his case on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. He is charged with murder in the October 2019 shooting of Atatiana Jefferson. (Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP)

(AP) — A trial date has been set early next year for a former Fort Worth police officer charged with murder after shooting a Black woman through a back window of her home while responding to a call about an open front door in 2019.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports Tarrant County judge on Tuesday scheduled Aaron Dean’s trial in the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson for Jan. 10.

Jury selection is set to begin six days earlier, although Judge David Hagerman indicated he’s expecting a Dean’s lawyers to seek a change of venue. Such a motion could further delay the case.

 

Mexico Arrests Wife Of Jalisco New Generation Cartel Leader

Previous article

Democrat Michelle Beckley Running For Lieutenant Governor

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS