Trial Set For Trio In Valley Migrant Shelter Embezzlement Scheme

Three Valley men accused of ripping off the federal government through the operation of a migrant children’s shelter have been released from federal custody on bond. Ruben Gallegos Jr., his father Ruben Sr., and Juan Jose Gonzalez are free as they await their trial on charges of theft and conspiracy.

The Brownsville Herald reports a November 7th trial date was set after a federal magistrate in Brownsville Monday approved the trio’s motions to waive their arraignments which had been set for Wednesday. Indictments state the three used federal grants meant for shelter services to hike their salaries. They’re accused of paying themselves hundreds of thousands of dollars above the federally-regulated salary limits.

Gallegos Jr. was the CEO of International Education Services, which operated a migrant children’s center in San Benito under contract with the federal government. Gallegos Sr. was the president of the nonprofit, while Gonzalez was the finance director.