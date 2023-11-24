Trial Set For Willacy County Trio In Teen’s Torture-Killing

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Trials are set for three Willacy County family members in the torture-killing of a 14-year-old boy. All three will go on trial for murder and other charges in the 197th District Court, but the Raymondville Chronicle reports the trials will be held separately.

The trio from Sebastian are accused of beating, cutting, burning, starving, and eventually killing 14-year-old Jesse Harrison back in January 2021. It was more than a year later before the three family members were arrested – including the teenager’s mother, his grandmother, and the mother’s boyfriend. That man, 37-year-old Ruben Gonzalez Cordoba, will be the first to be prosecuted. Jury selection has been scheduled to start January 16th.