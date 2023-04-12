Trial Set To Start In September For State Trooper Murder Suspect

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

After numerous postponements, it appears the capital murder trial for the accused killer of a local state trooper will get underway in September.

Four years after the death of DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez, jury selection for Victor Alejandro Godinez has been scheduled to start September 20th.

It was the night of April 6th 2019 when Sanchez was shot in the head while chasing a suspect who had fled after crashing his truck near North 10th and Freddy Gonzalez.

The 49-year-old Sanchez died 4-1/2 months later after the latest of several surgeries. Hidalgo County prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for the 28-year-old Godinez.