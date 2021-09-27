Trial Starts For Ex-Teacher Charged In Student Sexual Assaults

Jury selection is underway in the sexual assault trial of a former Santa Rosa school teacher and coach. 36-year-old Josue Cepeda is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old female student several times during a several-month period in early 2018.

Cepeda is charged with six counts of sexual assaulting a child and one count of improper relationship between educator and student. Cepeda was arrested and indicted in mid-May of 2019, as was a second Santa Rosa school teacher, 25-year-old Isaac Flores. Flores is awaiting trial on similar charges involving another 16-year-old female student.

Amid an outcry among parents, a Texas Education Agency conducted an investigation which found that the then-Santa Rosa school superintendent had knowledge of the accusations but failed to report them to law enforcement.