Trial To Begin For Man Accused Of Two Fatal Shootings In Dallas Hospital

Jury selection starts today in the trial of a man accused of killing two hospital workers at Dallas Methodist Medical Center a year ago.

Police say 31-year-old Nestor Hernandez was visiting his girlfriend at the hospital, where she had given birth to their child. He reportedly hit her with a pistol he’d brought into the hospital, then fatally shot a social worker and a nurse who entered the room.

Hernandez is charged with capital murder. If convicted, Hernandez will be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.