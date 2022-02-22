Trial To Begin For Man Charged In STC Killing 23 Years Ago

The man charged in the 1998 shooting death of a security guard at South Texas College is to go on trial Tuesday. 42-year-old Roberto Ojeda Hernandez will stand trial on a capital murder charge in the killing of 32-year-old Carlos Hernandez.

It was January 13th 1998 that, police say, Ojeda opened fire in a room where students were registering for classes. Three students were wounded while the security guard was killed.

Ojeda fled to Mexico and was able to evade arrest for 20 years until he was captured in Reynosa. It would be another eight months before he was extradited to the U.S. Opening statements in his capital murder trial are to begin Tuesday morning.