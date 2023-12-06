Trial To Start Early Next Year For Accused Killer Of Valley DPS Trooper

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Eight days after the new year, trial will begin for the man accused of shooting local DPS trooper Moises Sanchez.

What’s been a 2-month jury questioning and selection process concluded Wednesday morning, and the panel of 12 jurors and two alternates will hear testimony in the capital murder trial of Victor Alejandro Godinez beginning January 8th.

Godinez is alleged to have shot Sanchez as he chased a fleeing Godinez who had crashed his truck near North 10th and Freddy Gonzalez the night of April 6th 2019. The 49-year-old Sanchez was struck in the head and died 4-1/2 months later after the latest of several surgeries.

The Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office has said it will seek the death penalty if Godinez is convicted.