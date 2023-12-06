LOCALTRENDING

Trial To Start Early Next Year For Accused Killer Of Valley DPS Trooper

jsalinasBy 221 views
0
File photo: Victor Alejandro Godinez; Photo courtesy Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Eight days after the new year, trial will begin for the man accused of shooting local DPS trooper Moises Sanchez.

What’s been a 2-month jury questioning and selection process concluded Wednesday morning, and the panel of 12 jurors and two alternates will hear testimony in the capital murder trial of Victor Alejandro Godinez beginning January 8th.

Godinez is alleged to have shot Sanchez as he chased a fleeing Godinez who had crashed his truck near North 10th and Freddy Gonzalez the night of April 6th 2019. The 49-year-old Sanchez was struck in the head and died 4-1/2 months later after the latest of several surgeries.

The Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office has said it will seek the death penalty if Godinez is convicted.

US Expects To Announce New Weapons Aid For Ukraine As Congress Is Stalled On More Funding

Previous article

Senior UN Official Denounces ‘blatant disregard’ In Israel-Hamas War After Many UN Sites Are Hit

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL