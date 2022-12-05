Trial To Start For Texas Cop Who Shot Black Woman In Home

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Tarrant County, Texas, Jail shows Aaron Dean. The former Forth Worth police officer is set to go on trial Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, for shooting Atatiana Jefferson, a Black woman, through a rear window of her home while responding to a call about an open front door in 2019. (Tarrant County Jail via AP, File)

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Tarrant County, Texas, Jail shows Aaron Dean. The former Forth Worth police officer is set to go on trial Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, for shooting Atatiana Jefferson, a Black woman, through a rear window of her home while responding to a call about an open front door in 2019. (Tarrant County Jail via AP, File)

(AP) — A white former police officer is set to go on trial Monday for fatally shooting a Black woman through a rear window of her Texas home as the officer responded to a call about an open front door in 2019. The murder case has been delayed for more than three years since Aaron Dean killed Atatiana Jefferson in Fort Worth. The officer quit and was charged two days after the footage showed him shooting Jefferson without knocking or identifying himself as police. He pleaded not guilty. Jefferson had been playing with her nephew, who later said she pulled out a gun after hearing suspicious noises behind the house.