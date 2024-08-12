Trial Underway For First Defendant In Torture-Killing Of Sebastian Teen

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday morning in the murder trial of one of three Willacy County family members charged in the torture death of a 14-year-old boy.

A jury was selected Monday for the trial of 39-year-old Ruben Gonzalez Cordoba who is charged for his alleged role in the killing of 14-year-old Jesse Harrison more than 3-1/2 years ago. A 10-count indictment charges Cordoba with murder, aggravated assault, and injury to a child.

Prosecutors say Harrison had been beaten, cut, burned, sexually assaulted, and starved over a period of time before he died January 23rd 2021.

Facing the same charges are Cordoba’s girlfriend, who is the boy’s mother, along with the boy’s grandmother. The two women will be tried at a later date.

The murder trials have been moved to Cameron County from Willacy County where attorneys argued it would have been tough to select an impartial jury.