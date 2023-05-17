Trial Underway For Man Accused Of Deadly 2020 Shooting

Testimony continues today in the trial of a man accused of a murder in 2020. Bobby Solis is charged with the fatal shooting of John Eric Garcia in an apartment complex parking lot on the West Side.

On Tuesday, the defense claimed both men were in the Mexican Mafia and had an ongoing dispute. Solis has claimed somebody else pulled the trigger.

The jury heard recordings of 911 calls from the night of the shooting on Callaghan Road. Garcia died at the scene. If Solis is convicted, he will face up to life in prison.