Trial Underway In Years-Old Harlingen Murder

Tim Sullivan
A jury is being picked for the trial of a Harlingen man charged in a more than 3-1/2-year-old murder.

47-year-old Anthony Eliff is accused of shooting and killing 41-year-old Guillermo Garcia back in February 2020. Garcia was shot dead in his car in a neighborhood just west of Valley International Airport.

The killing happened about five months after another violent death authorities say Eliff is responsible for. Eliff is also believed to have shot and killed his girlfriend, Elyn Loera of Corpus Christi. Her remains were found in a brushy lot in San Benito. A trial date in the Loera murder case has not yet been set.

