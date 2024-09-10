Tributes For James Earl Jones

FILE - James Earl Jones arrives at the Tony Awards on June 12, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Tributes are pouring in for legendary actor James Earl Jones, who died Monday at age 93. Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker alongside Jones’ iconic voice as Darth Vader, posted “#RIP Dad” on X, and followed up with an Instagram post calling him one of the world’s finest actors.

Star Wars creator George Lucas called Jones a beautiful human being, a devoted husband and father. More praise for the man and his career was heaped on by everyone from the likes of Tyler Perry to LeVar Burton and Viola Davis who called Jones the gold standard of excellence.