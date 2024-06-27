Tributes Pour In For Former Cameron County Judge Carlos Cascos

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Praises are pouring in for former Cameron County Judge Carlos Cascos, who died unexpectedly Wednesday night. Fellow elected leaders and friends are remembering Cascos as a strong advocate for Brownsville and Cameron County, someone who embodied public service, and a pragmatic conservative.

Cascos was born in Matamoros and raised in Brownsville. He was elected to the Cameron County Commission as a Democrat in 1991. He was elected Cameron County Judge in 2006, re-elected in 2010, and re-elected for a third term in 2014 running as a Republican. He was appointed the 110th Texas Secretary of State by Governor Greg Abbott in 2015 and served two years.

Cascos suffered a heart attack Wednesday night on South Padre Island while driving home after a conference. He crashed into a parked vehicle, was found unresponsive, and was pronounced dead at Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville. Cascos was 71.