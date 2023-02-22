Triggerman In Western Hidalgo County Murder Hit With 46-Year Prison Term

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The man who prosecutors say was the gunman in the drug-related murder of a Mission-area man has been sentenced to 46 years in prison.

Julio Cesar Deleon was one of three suspects charged in the kidnapping and killing of 22-year-old Fernando Garza in the summer of 2019. Garza’s bound body had been left in an orchard off of Iowa Road west of Moore Air Field.

The 29-year-old Deleon had been charged with capital murder but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of murder. His punishment comes five months after one of the other suspects was sentenced to 40 years in prison. 23-year-old Alfredo Huerta had helped to tie up and abduct the victim. The third suspect in Garza’s killing, 31-year-old Edna Rivera Cantu, remains jailed awaiting her next court appearance.