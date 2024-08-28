Triple A: Labor Day Travel To Jump 9%

This Labor Day weekend will be one of the busiest ever when it comes to travel. Triple A reports domestic travel during the last holiday weekend of the summer could jump as much as nine-percent compared to last year.

The organization says some families may choose to travel to closer destinations due to time constraints. Meanwhile, TSA said it’s getting ready for the busiest Labor Day travel period its ever seen with an expected eight-and-a-half-percent increase in passengers compared to 2023.

Some of the top U.S. destinations for Labor Day according to Triple A include Anaheim, California, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City and Orlando.