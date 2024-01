Police in Orange are investigating the shooting deaths of four people in a home as a triple-murder-suicide.

Fifty-three-year-old Bobby Kiel, 34-year old Porsha Kiel, and 17-year old Janiya Lewis, all of Orange, and 33-year old Lester Lewis of San Augustine were found dead inside a home just before 8:00 a.m.

Monday morning. Autopsies have been ordered for all four people.