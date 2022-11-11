NATIONAL

Tropical Depression Nicole Moves Through Georgia

Fred Cruz
Parts of homes are seen collapsing on the beach due to the storm surge by Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Wilbur-By-The-Sea, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

(AP) — Tropical Depression Nicole was moving through Georgia on Friday morning after a day of causing havoc in Florida as a hurricane and then a tropical storm. The National Hurricane Center says the remnants of the rare November hurricane could dump as much as 6 inches of rain over the Blue Ridge Mountains. Flash and urban flooding will be possible as the rain spreads into the eastern Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic and New England through Saturday. Nicole had spent Thursday cutting across central Florida after making landfall as a hurricane early that morning near Vero Beach. The brunt of the damage was along the East Coast well north of there, in the Daytona Beach area.

 

