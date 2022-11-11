Tropical Depression Nicole Moves Through Georgia

(AP) — Tropical Depression Nicole was moving through Georgia on Friday morning after a day of causing havoc in Florida as a hurricane and then a tropical storm. The National Hurricane Center says the remnants of the rare November hurricane could dump as much as 6 inches of rain over the Blue Ridge Mountains. Flash and urban flooding will be possible as the rain spreads into the eastern Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic and New England through Saturday. Nicole had spent Thursday cutting across central Florida after making landfall as a hurricane early that morning near Vero Beach. The brunt of the damage was along the East Coast well north of there, in the Daytona Beach area.