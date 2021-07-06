Tropical Storm Elsa Gaining Strength, Could Become Hurricane

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Monday, July 5, 2021, at 4:50 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Elsa over western Cuba with strong rain and winds. Forecasters say it will move on to the Florida Keys on Tuesday and Florida’s central Gulf coast by Wednesday. The storm is moving over mainly rural areas to the east of Havana on Monday after making landfall near Cienega de Zapata, a natural park with few inhabitants. (NOAA via AP)

(AP) — The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Elsa is strengthening and could became a hurricane before making landfall along Florida’s north Gulf coast. It’s complicating the search effort at the collapsed condo in Surfside, and could be near hurricane strength before it makes landfall somewhere between Tampa Bay and the Big Bend.

Forecasters also warn that it could push a storm surge of water into Tampa Bay neighborhoods. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has expanded a state of emergency to cover a dozen counties. Tampa International Airport plans to shut down Tuesday at 5 p.m.