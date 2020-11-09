Tropical Storm Eta Dumps Rain On An Already Flooded Florida

A man walks a flooded street in his neighborhood, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Tropical Storm Eta caused severe flooding in South Florida in areas already saturated from previous downpours. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

(AP) – Tropical Storm Eta is posing a serious threat to South Florida, where torrential rains are falling on already saturated areas and in some places the water has no place to go.

Widespread flooding has shut down public transportation and entered some homes. Eta could dump an additional 6 to 12 inches in places, coming down faster than pumps can push it out.

The storm has top sustained winds of 65 mph and is centered in the Gulf of Mexico, just west of where the Everglades meet the sea. It already left scores of dead and more than 100 missing in Mexico and Central America.