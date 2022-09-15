Tropical Storm Fiona Projected To Stay Clear Of Florida

Tropical Storm Fiona is currently traveling west with 50 MPH winds about 500 miles east of the Leeward Islands, but forecasters say Florida should stay out of the projected path.

Donal Harrigan at the National Weather Service says Fiona will likely remain disorganized over the next couple of days as it travels through the open Atlantic. Most models have the storm making a turn to the north, but differ on when that may happen. Harrigan is predicting early next week, far east of the Florida coast.

