Tropical Storm Forecast To Punch The Valley Tuesday

Tropical storm warnings are up along coastal Cameron and Willacy counties for what’s forecast to be Tropical Storm Harold.

The warning extends from South Padre Island north to Kenedy County. What is currently Tropical Cyclone Nine is moving west at about 16 miles an hour. It’s expected to strengthen into a tropical depression later today, and grow into a tropical storm before tomorrow morning just before it makes landfall on the Lower Texas coast.

The Lower Valley will begin to see bands of heavy rain this evening, causing minor coastal flooding, and flooding inland in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

The storm system is predicted to move quickly through Deep South Texas through the day Tuesday. Sandbag distributions are underway in McAllen and Edinburg and for Hidalgo County residents of Precincts 1,3,and 4.