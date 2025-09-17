MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Gabrielle formed Wednesday in the Atlantic Ocean but was far from land, forecasters said.

Gabrielle was centered over 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) east of the Northern Leeward Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said. The “poorly defined” tropical storm was moving to the north-northwest at 22 mph (35 kph), forecasters said.

The weather service predicted little change in strength over the next couple of days but said the storm could intensify over the weekend.

There were no watches or warnings in effect, and no hazards affecting land.