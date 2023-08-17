Tropical Storm Hillary Could be Historic Event For Southern California

Tropical Storm Hillary could be the first tropical storm to make landfall in Southern California in several decades.

Last September, Tropical Storm Kay brought rain, high winds and flooding to the region, but the eye of the storm remained off the coast. A major impact would be the first since September of 1939. That tropical storm made landfall between San Diego and Long Beach and brought 50-mile-per-hour winds and flooding that is believed to have killed at least 45 people.

The only known hurricane to ever make landfall in California was a Category One that hit near San Diego in 1858. That storm also affected Long Beach and flooded low-lying inland areas.