Tropical Storm Ida Prompts Hurricane Watch For New Orleans

This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Ida in the Caribbean Sea. Tropical Storm Ida formed in the Caribbean on Thursday and forecasters said its track was aimed at the U.S. Gulf Coast, prompting Louisiana's governor to declare a state of emergency and forecasters to announce a hurricane watch for New Orleans. (NOAA via AP)

(AP) — Tropical Storm Ida has formed in the Caribbean and forecasters say it’s aimed at the U.S. Gulf Coast, prompting Louisiana’s governor to declare a state of emergency and forecasters to announce a hurricane watch for New Orleans. The governor says all the state’s coastline is in the storm’s forecast cone and says it could arrive as a major hurricane. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ida is expected to cross western Cuba as a tropical storm starting Friday afternoon and then strengthen, reaching the Gulf Coast by Sunday. It says there’s an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge, damaging hurricane-force winds.