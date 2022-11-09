Tropical Storm Nicole Forces Evacuations In Bahamas, Florida

This GOES-East GoeColor satellite image taken at 2:36 p.m. EST and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Nicole approaching toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida’s Atlantic coastline on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (NOAA via AP)

(AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole is forcing people from their homes in the Bahamas and it threatens to grow into a rare November hurricane in Florida on Wednesday. It already has shut down airports and prompted an evacuation order that includes former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

Crews have evacuated dozens of people from vulnerable locations in the northwestern Bahamas before the approaching storm, which has already sent seawater washing across roads on Hutchinson Island in Martin County, Florida. Nicole is the first storm to hit the Bahamas since Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm that devastated the archipelago in 2019,