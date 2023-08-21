Tropical Storm Rainfall Totals for Southern California

A motorist removes belongings from his vehicle after becoming stuck in a flooded street, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Palm Desert, Calif. Forecasters said Tropical Storm Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing the potential for flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, high winds and power outages. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

A motorist removes belongings from his vehicle after becoming stuck in a flooded street, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Palm Desert, Calif. Forecasters said Tropical Storm Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing the potential for flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, high winds and power outages. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Tropical Storm Hilary rainfall totals have been tallied and it was a significant amount of precipitation for some areas.

The mountains lead the way with big numbers. Mount San Jacinto above Palm Springs received 11-point-six inches of rain, while Upper Mission Creek, not far from Big Bear, had 13-and-a-half inches.

The Malibu Hills area got nearly four-and-a-half inches of rain and downtown Los Angeles received two-and-a-half. Typical precipitation for August in Southern California is zero. Even Death Valley saw three inches of rain and some flooding.