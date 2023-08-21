Tropical Storm Rainfall Totals for Southern California

Tropical Storm Hilary rainfall totals have been tallied and it was a significant amount of precipitation for some areas.
The mountains lead the way with big numbers. Mount San Jacinto above Palm Springs received 11-point-six inches of rain, while Upper Mission Creek, not far from Big Bear, had 13-and-a-half inches.
The Malibu Hills area got nearly four-and-a-half inches of rain and downtown Los Angeles received two-and-a-half. Typical precipitation for August in Southern California is zero. Even Death Valley saw three inches of rain and some flooding.