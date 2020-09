The 21st named storm of the hurricane season is Tropical Storm Wilfred. Forecasters are tracking Wilfred in the Eastern Atlantic and it is not yet threatening any land. With wind speeds clocking in 40 miles an hour, forecasters say the storm could grown stronger before weakening.

Wilfred is the last name on the 2020 Atlantic hurricane list, so forecasters will turn to the Greek alphabet for storm names for the rest of the season.