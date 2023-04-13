Tropical Weather Experts Predict Below-Average Hurricane Season

A slightly below-average Atlantic hurricane season is expected this year, according to one forecast. Researchers at Colorado State University say an El Nino weather pattern will likely develop in the next several months, helping to keep the numbers down.

As it stands now, 13 named storms are expected to form between June 1st and November 30th, including six hurricanes and two major hurricanes of Category Three or higher. If a strong El Nino fails to develop, forecasters say all bets are off and it could be a busy hurricane season.