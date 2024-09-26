Tropical Weather Latest: Helene Becomes A Major Category 3 Hurricane As It Heads Toward Florida

Fast-moving Hurricane Helene was advancing Thursday across the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida, threatening a “catastrophic” storm surge in northwestern parts of the state as well as damaging winds, rains and flash floods hundreds of miles inland across much of the southeastern U.S., forecasters said. The storm was upgraded to a major Category 3 storm Thursday afternoon.

Landfall is expected by evening. The governors of Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia have all declared emergencies in their states. In the Pacific, former Hurricane John strengthened Thursday morning back into a hurricane as it threatened areas of Mexico’s western coast with flash flooding and mudslides.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Isaac formed Wednesday in the Atlantic Ocean and was expected to strengthen as it moves eastward, possibly becoming a hurricane by the end of the week, forecasters said. Isaac was about 690 miles (1,115 kilometers) northeast of Bermuda with top sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami. It was moving east at about 12 mph (19 kph).

Here’s the latest:

Rural sheriff’s office offers dire warning to anyone who didn’t evacuate

PERRY, Fla. — Officials in mostly rural Taylor County, along Florida’s Big Bend region where Hurricane Helene is expected to make landfall, offered a very dire warning on Facebook for anyone who didn’t evacuate:

“Please write your name, birthday, and important information on your arm or leg in a PERMANENT MARKER so that you can be identified and family notified.”

The sheriff’s office further asked residents to email them vital information including the location of their home, and the number of people and animals who live there.

They also asked residents who followed evacuation orders to have patience when it’s time to return home. They noted that there will likely be many impassable roads, downed trees and power lines.

Taylor County has a population of about 22,000.