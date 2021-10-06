NATIONAL

Troubled Student Loan Forgiveness Program Gets An Overhaul

In this Sept. 30, 2021, file photo, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Biden administration is moving to relax the rules for a student loan forgiveness program that has been criticized for its notoriously complex requirements. The change could offer debt relief to thousands of teachers, social workers, military members and other public servants. The Education Department says it will temporarily drop some of the toughest requirements around the program, Public Service Loan Forgiveness, which was launched in 2007 to steer more college graduates into public service. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

(AP)-The Biden administration is moving to relax the rules for a student loan forgiveness program that has been criticized for its notoriously complex requirements. The change could offer debt relief to thousands of teachers, social workers, military members and other public servants. The Education Department said Wednesday it will temporarily drop some of the toughest requirements around the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, which was launched in 2007 to steer more college graduates into public service. Through October 2022, public servants with any type of federal student loan or repayment plan will be eligible for loan forgiveness if they have made 10 years of payments.

 

