Truck Driver Charged After Cocaine Found At Falfurrias Checkpoint

A truck driver is facing drug distribution charges after being arrested at the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint last week. The man told agents he was driving a load of broccoli to Indiana, but a drug-sniffing dog alerted the agents about possible contraband. A secondary inspection four 40 bundles of suspected cocaine weighing more than 100 pounds.

The driver told investigators that he did not know about the drugs found in the vehicle. He’ll be arraigned in federal court in Corpus Christi later today.