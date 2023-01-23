Truck Driver Charged In Deadly Multi-Vehicle Harlingen Crash

The driver of a tractor-trailer rig has been charged in connection with a multi-vehicle wreck in Harlingen in which two people were killed. 25-year-old Juan Jose Bazaldua-Sanchez was charged Monday with two counts of manslaughter stemming from the crash last Friday afternoon.

Bazaldua-Sanchez was driving east on FM 106 in the area of the Port of Harlingen when police say he lost control of the commercial truck. It jacknifed across the road and three other vehicles plowed into the 18-wheeler. Two people were killed instantly, 65-year-old Jesus Trevino and 28-year-old Angela Galicia. Three other people had to be hospitalized. Bazaldua-Sanchez was ordered jailed on bonds totaling $70,000.