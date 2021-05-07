Truck Driver In Court Over Smuggling

The driver of a big rig, which was carrying a load of nearly 100-illegal immigrants through Texas, is now facing federal alien smuggling charges. Aron Griffin said little during his first appearance today in San Antonio’s federal court. If found guilty, he faces ten years in prison.

According to court papers, the 49-year old trucker admitted to Homeland Security agents that he was paid to bring the packed trailer from Laredo to a San Antonio gas station, where they bailed out. So far, 41 of the illegal immigrants have been captured.