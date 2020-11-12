Truck Rollover North Of Edinburg Kills One

One man was killed and another is hospitalized with major injuries after the pickup truck they were in rolled north of Edinburg this morning.

The DPS says the Chevrolet Silverado was heading south on FM 3250 south of Linn-San Manuel at around 7:30 when the driver lost control on a curve south of Miller Road. The truck rolled several times and when authorities got to the scene, the driver was dead. His passenger was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. There names are being withheld while their families are notified.