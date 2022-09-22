Trucker ID’d Who Was Killed In Flaming Accident In North Texas

Officials are identifying the truck driver who died in a fiery crash at the Fairview-Allen border on Tuesday.

The Collin County Medical Examiner says 71-year-old Gustavo Gomez was the driver of the 18-wheeler that fell off US-75 near Stacy Road. Gomez died at the scene. There were no other injuries.

The United States Postal Service said Gomez was a contractor who was driving a truckload of mail. An investigation is focusing on a retaining wall installed in 2015 that engineers say was not designed to contain a truck of that size.