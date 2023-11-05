Trucker In Custody After High-Speed 18-Wheeler Chase

A trucker from Florida wound up in the Fort Bend County Jail Saturday night after a high-speed chase through four Houston-area counties over two and-a-half hours.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said it started when the Patton Village Police Department got a call about a tractor-trailer driving erratically. The big rig sped through Harris County, nearly clipping other vehicles on the Katy Freeway and crashing into an SUV at Falcon Landing.

The SUV driver was examined at a hospital and released. When the truck finally stopped, officers arrested the 51-year-old driver. He’s facing two federal charges, for felony evading and possession of a controlled substance.