Truckers Brace For A Police Crackdown In Besieged Ottawa

A man dances to music at a protest encampment where demonstrators have gathered to decry the country's COVID-19 restrictions outside the Canadian parliament in Ottawa, Ontario, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

(AP) — Hundreds of truckers clogging the streets of Canada’s capital city in a protest against COVID-19 restrictions are bracing for a possible police crackdown. Police are pouring in the downtown Thursday morning.

Protesters have besieged Ottawa for nearly three weeks in a demonstration that shaken Canada’s reputation for civility and rule-following. Work crews have begun erecting fences outside Parliament, and police are handing out warnings. But so far there’s no sign of officers attempting to quell the protest.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to address Parliament Thursday morning, not far from the demonstrators.