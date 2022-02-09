Trudeau Defends COVID Restrictions Amid Truck Blockades

A small line of semi-trailer trucks line up along northbound I-75 in Detroit as the Ambassador Bridge entrance is blocked off for travel to Canada on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Canadian lawmakers expressed increasing worry Tuesday about the economic effects of disruptive demonstrations after the busiest border crossing between the U.S. and Canada became partially blocked by truckers protesting vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions. (Ryan Garza/Detroit Free Press via AP)

(AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the country’s COVID-19 restrictions in the face of protesters who kept up the pressure with truck blockades Wednesday in the capital and at key U.S. border crossings, including the economically vital bridge to Detroit.

A growing list of Canadian provinces moved to lift their restrictions but Trudeau defended the measures the federal government is responsible for.

Alberta, Saskatchewan, Quebec and Prince Edward Island announced plans this week to lift some or all COVID-19 restrictions soon, with Alberta removing its vaccine passport for places like restaurants immediately and masks at the end of the month.