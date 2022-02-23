Trudeau Revokes Emergency Powers After Canada Blockades End

A police officer mans a checkpoint near Parliament Hill, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 in Ottawa. Ottawa protesters who vowed never to give up are largely gone, chased away by police in riot gear in what was the biggest police operation in the nation’s history. (Adrian Wyld /The Canadian Press via AP)

(AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is removing emergency powers police can use after authorities ended the border blockades by those opposed to COVID-19 restrictions as well as the occupation of downtown Ottawa.

Trudeau invoked the powers last week and lawmakers affirmed the powers late Monday. Trudeau said then the powers were still needed but noted they would not still in place a day longer than necessary.

The emergencies act allows authorities to declare certain areas as no-go zones. It also allows police to freeze truckers’ personal and corporate bank accounts and compel tow truck companies to haul away vehicles.