Trudeau: US Fighter Shot Down Object Over Northern Canada

FILE - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. On Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, Trudeau said that on his order a U.S. warplane shot down an unidentified object that was flying high over northern Canada, acting a day after U.S. planes took similar action over Alaska. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

(AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that on his order a U.S. fighter jet has shot down an “unidentified object” flying high over northern Canada. The shootdown came a day after U.S. planes took similar action over Alaska.

Shortly before Trudeau’s announcement Saturday, the North American Aerospace Defense Command said it had detected an object flying at high altitude over Canada. It did not say when the object was first spotted or what it is. On Twitter, Trudeau said a U.S. F-22 brought the object down.

The object was the third known to have violated North American airspace in the past two weeks.