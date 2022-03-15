Trump Accused Of Breaking Campaign Laws By Teasing 2024 Run

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Florence, S.C. Trump has endorsed two Republicans mounting primary challenges to sitting House members who have been critical of him. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

A pro-Democratic super PAC says former President Donald Trump violated federal campaign laws by raising and spending money for another run for the White House without officially filing his candidacy.

American Bridge filed a complaint Monday with the Federal Election Commission. American Bridge alleges Trump has already decided to run in 2024 and is therefore obligated to file a candidacy intent statement.

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich said the complaint had “zero merit.” Trump has been teasing the prospect of another run since before he left the White House and has frequently alluded to his plans.