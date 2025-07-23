The White House is releasing an action plan it says will win the AI race. President Trump signed an executive order, ‘Removing Barriers to American Leadership in AI,’ in January with a goal of ushering in “a new golden age of human flourishing, economic competitiveness, and national security for the American people.”

The new artificial intelligence blueprint calls for the export of U.S. AI technology abroad and a crackdown on state laws deemed too restrictive to let it flourish.

The president is expected to take more actions in upcoming weeks to help tech giants power the AI industry. Trump will address an AI summit later today in Washington, DC.