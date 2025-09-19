WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration on Friday asked the Supreme Court for an emergency order allowing it to strip legal protections from more than 300,000 Venezuelan migrants.

The Justice Department asked the high court to put on hold a ruling from a federal judge in San Francisco that the administration wrongly ended Temporary Protected Status for the Venezuelans.

The federal appeals court in San Francisco refused to put on hold the ruling by U.S. District Judge Edward Chen while the case continues.

In May, the Supreme Court reversed an order from Chen that affected another 350,000 Venezuelans. The high court provided no explanation at the time, which is common in emergency appeals.

Solicitor General D. John Sauer argued in the new court filing that the justices’ May order should also apply to the current case.