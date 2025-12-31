The Trump administration is considering revoking the U.S. citizenship of Somalis convicted of fraud in Minnesota. The state and Governor Tim Walz have been under renewed scrutiny after a video from conservative independent journalist Nick Shirley claimed to show abandoned day cares that have received taxpayer money.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the denaturalization process is something the Department of Homeland Security and Department of State is looking at right now.

Around 90 people have been charged in fraud schemes in Minnesota that were first uncovered by the Justice Department in 2022. Federal officials have frozen all child care payments to the state of Minnesota.