The Trump administration is looking into three medical schools for alleged race-based discrimination.

Stanford University, Ohio State University and the University of California San Diego all received letters from the administration this week demanding seven years of data regarding the race of their applicants, as well as their standardized test scores, relations to donors, zip codes and other information.

The administration is also demanding documents relating to diversity, equity and inclusion in the schools’ admissions. The colleges have until April 24th to turn over the data