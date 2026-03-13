The Trump administration is investigating dozens of countries for allegedly failing to crack down on forced labor.

The investigations of about 60 countries are aimed at finding violations of the Trade Act of 1974 that allows the U.S. to enact tariffs and import restrictions if a country is found to be engaging in unfair trade practices.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in a statement that American workers are being forced to compete against producers, “who may have an artificial cost advantage.” The administration is trying to find ways to keep temporary tariffs in effect that are set to expire in July.