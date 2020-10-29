LOCALTRENDING

Trump Administration Officials Stop In The Valley To Tout The Border Wall

Top U.S. homeland and border security officials traveled to the Rio Grande Valley Thursday to mark the completion of what they say is the 400th mile of a new border wall system:

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, speaking in Hidalgo in front of a newly finished section of border wall. Of the 400 miles of border wall built during the Trump administration, 7 miles have been completed across the Rio Grande Valley.

The 400 miles of new wall have cost U.S. taxpayers an estimated $15 billion, despite President Trump’s much-repeated campaign promise that Mexico would pay for the wall. Wolf says the goal is to build 450 more miles of fencing by the end of the year.

