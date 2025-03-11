Trump Administration Resumes Aid To Ukraine As Kyiv Shows Openness To 30-Day Ceasefire

The Trump administration said Tuesday that it would immediately lift its suspension of military aid to Ukraine and its intelligence sharing with Kyiv, more than a week after imposing the measures to push Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to enter talks to end the war with invading Russian forces.

The announcement came at talks between Ukraine and the United States in Saudi Arabia. Ukraine also said it was open to a 30-day ceasefire in the war with Russia, subject to Kremlin agreement.

Here’s the latest:

Trump administration to resume military aid to Ukraine and intelligence sharing

